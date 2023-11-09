HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: An illiterate society doesn’t need books

The absurd closure of Joburg’s central library reflects the country’s dysfunctional education system

09 November 2023 - 04:00
Joburg City Library, September 2023. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Joburg City Library, September 2023. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

With reference to “Quiet, Please, We’re Closed” (Fox, November 2-8), I would like to make this comment.

In a normal society, the closure of the central library in the biggest city in a country would be considered an outrage. That it could be closed for four years seems absurd.

However, this is not a normal society; illiteracy, reading without understanding and widespread ignorance are the norm. A hopeless and dysfunctional education system has much to do with this sad state of affairs, with most people not even knowing that libraries exist.

Brian van der Vijver
Constantia

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

