In a normal society, the closure of the central library in the biggest city in a country would be considered an outrage. That it could be closed for four years seems absurd.
However, this is not a normal society; illiteracy, reading without understanding and widespread ignorance are the norm. A hopeless and dysfunctional education system has much to do with this sad state of affairs, with most people not even knowing that libraries exist.
Brian van der Vijver Constantia
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: An illiterate society doesn’t need books
The absurd closure of Joburg’s central library reflects the country’s dysfunctional education system
With reference to “Quiet, Please, We’re Closed” (Fox, November 2-8), I would like to make this comment.
In a normal society, the closure of the central library in the biggest city in a country would be considered an outrage. That it could be closed for four years seems absurd.
However, this is not a normal society; illiteracy, reading without understanding and widespread ignorance are the norm. A hopeless and dysfunctional education system has much to do with this sad state of affairs, with most people not even knowing that libraries exist.
Brian van der Vijver
Constantia
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
SA’s Right to Read push amid literacy crisis
Joburg City Library: quiet, please, we’re closed
UCT fire: piecing history back together
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.