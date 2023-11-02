HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bring back the death penalty

We are under siege from criminals

02 November 2023 - 04:00
Several people could be hanged at one time at the gallows in Pretoria Central, later renamed Kgosi Mampuru prison. A moratorium on capital punishment was introduced in 1990, and it was abolished in 1995. Picture: Kevin Sutherland / File photo.

Violent crime has reached critical levels. Every city has become a target area, law-abiding citizens are bludgeoned into submission as their homes are ransacked with brazen audacity by vicious thugs. Citizens of our rainbow nation are living under siege.

Criminal elements are holding us to ransom. Fear is our constant companion as we struggle to contain violent crime that confronts us all with its deadly consequences.

These lawbreakers have brazenly displayed contempt for human life and the law. Our rainbow nation cannot extricate itself from this state of anarchy.

Those who show such contempt for human life by committing murder must forfeit the right to their own lives.

Farouk Araie
Benoni

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

