Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A better life — but for whom?

Borrowing today and expecting the next generation to worry about yesterday’s financial problems is not the way to go

02 November 2023 - 04:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGISI LOUW
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MLUNGISI LOUW

I suppose one should not blame finance minister Enoch Godongwana for needing to raise a further loan to balance his budget.

With unemployment at 35% and youth unemployment at 60% because of bad economic policies, borrowing today and expecting the next generation to worry about yesterday’s financial problems is the easy but wrong way to go.

With more than 80% of the population unfamiliar with high finance, reading about it being discussed in parliament and seeing huge figures such as “eleventy billion” rand might confuse rather than convince them.

South Africa urgently needs to improve the economy. The finance minister and the Reserve Bank have been warning that we might be running out of money. For every R1 collected in taxes, 18c goes to pay interest on state borrowing.

Transnet’s incompetence is also seriously hurting our export ability. Not only the business sector is deeply concerned; trade federation Cosatu is also worried because of the serious negative impact on employment. 

Because of corruption and industrial sabotage, Eskom’s power generation is now 20% less than it was 30 years ago. To create more employment for the increased population, the power generated should have increased by at least 20%-30%. 

The slogan “A better life for all” should have been “A better life for the ANC elite”.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

