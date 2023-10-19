HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The message is merciless

Almost 2,000 murders a month in South Africa, and we’re not even at war

19 October 2023 - 04:00
In “Media Makes the Message” (Opinion, October 12-18), Chris Roper states: “I’m sure there are many other deaths that happened last week that I could add to this list, with a bit of digging on news sites.”

Here are some numbers, without any digging: 65 murders a day x 7 = 455 a week x 52 ÷ 12 = 1,972 a month.

These are the official government stats, and the situation has been the same for many years — and we aren’t at war with anyone. Well, maybe ourselves.

I couldn’t find any articles anywhere in the media that refer to these numbers. “Media makes the message.”

William Cooper
Edenvale

