LETTER: The message is merciless
Almost 2,000 murders a month in South Africa, and we’re not even at war
In “Media Makes the Message” (Opinion, October 12-18), Chris Roper states: “I’m sure there are many other deaths that happened last week that I could add to this list, with a bit of digging on news sites.”
Here are some numbers, without any digging: 65 murders a day x 7 = 455 a week x 52 ÷ 12 = 1,972 a month.
These are the official government stats, and the situation has been the same for many years — and we aren’t at war with anyone. Well, maybe ourselves.
I couldn’t find any articles anywhere in the media that refer to these numbers. “Media makes the message.”
William Cooper
Edenvale
