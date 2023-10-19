A portrait of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi seen on headgear worn by a mourner during his funeral in Ulundi. Picture: MLUNGISI MBELE
I would like to air my views regarding the so-called “bleak future” of the IFP after the passing of its founder, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The top leadership of the party have been with the IFP for decades. Narend Singh, Blessed Gwala, Albert Mncwango and Velenkosini Hlabisa together have more than a century of experience in the organisation, so they understand it inside out.
Party president Hlabisa made a strategic appointment by roping in two of the Buthelezi children in the highest decision-making body, the national council. These appointments are to neutralise any leadership squabble that might arise. They will make sure the party is going in the right direction.
Msizi Duma By e-mail
LETTER: Plenty of experience in IFP
Strategic decisions taken to avoid leadership squabbles
Msizi Duma
