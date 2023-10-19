Any person employed in a rural municipality is almost invariably an ANC insider and beholden to that party for the job, from the mayor down. And those municipalities are populated by voters.
With an election coming up, how can Eskom, now controlled by deployed cadres, cut off electricity to the population? How can the ANC government be expected to take effective steps to enforce accountability on those who are its local leaders?
The looting, corruption and mismanagement will continue until the ANC is voted out of power. Only then can a cleanup of the Augean stables commence.
Robert Stone
LETTER: Don’t fool yourself
Your editorial the “Municipal Ships of Fools” (October 12-18) is a disappointing skirt around reality.
Robert Stone
By e-mail
