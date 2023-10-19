HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t fool yourself

The looting, corruption and mismanagement will continue until the ANC is voted out of power

19 October 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Three out of four municipalities ignored the Eskom debt relief lifeline offered by the Treasury. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Three out of four municipalities ignored the Eskom debt relief lifeline offered by the Treasury. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Your editorial the “Municipal Ships of Fools” (October 12-18) is a disappointing skirt around reality.

Any person employed in a rural municipality is almost invariably an ANC insider and beholden to that party for the job, from the mayor down. And those municipalities are populated by voters.

With an election coming up, how can Eskom, now controlled by deployed cadres, cut off electricity to the population? How can the ANC government be expected to take effective steps to enforce accountability on those who are its local leaders?

The looting, corruption and mismanagement will continue until the ANC is voted out of power. Only then can a cleanup of the Augean stables commence.

Robert Stone
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Also read:

EDITORIAL: Municipal ships of fools

Our feckless local governments could have been the inspiration for Hieronymus Bosch
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Eskom execs running from toxic ANC

Party policies and cadre deployment are behind utility's demise
Opinion
1 week ago

Sars goes after coal syndicates at Eskom for tax crimes worth R500m

Inter-governmental search and seizure operation carried out across five provinces
National
6 days ago

Municipal debt relief ‘will leave SA worse off’

Treasury extends deadline for municipalities to have Eskom debt written off
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
ROB ROSE: Trustco’s Van Rooyen fumes as JSE ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Cosatu wakes up to a scary ...
Opinion / State of play
3.
EDITORIAL: Kodwa the dope
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: SABC 2.0: a R1bn stream of tears?
Opinion / Pattern Recognition
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: The real destroyers of Eskom
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.