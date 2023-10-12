The ANC’s policy of cadre deployment, which under the direction of el Presidente Ramaphoria has been vigorously defended, is something we must look at critically before we cast our votes next year.
Through cadre deployment, strict and loyal followers of the ANC are placed in key positions, controlling the levers of power. Competence, skill, experience and honesty are not a requirement to serve the country. The party, yes, but South Africa, no.
Cadres fill just about every office and boardroom and have left not a cent for such trivial things as training people, repairing water pipes, and maintaining roads, railways and other infrastructure. Only the Western Cape and a few municipalities have had the brains to dethrone the ANC. While not perfect, the DA has managed to make Cape Town a real world-class city, while Joburg has become another failed one. Try go to Joburg city hall to complain? It’s closed!
South Africans have the opportunity to kick the corrupt and highly incompetent ANC out of power. Others with the skill and proven ability to manage must be brought to the fore. Just look at places, towns, cities and provinces in South Africa that work, and those that definitely don’t.
It’s a no brainer. We will have only ourselves to blame for a failed state if we elect another ANC government.
Dr Peter Baker Joburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Kick the cadres out
Take a critical look before you cast your vote next year
The ANC’s policy of cadre deployment, which under the direction of el Presidente Ramaphoria has been vigorously defended, is something we must look at critically before we cast our votes next year.
Through cadre deployment, strict and loyal followers of the ANC are placed in key positions, controlling the levers of power. Competence, skill, experience and honesty are not a requirement to serve the country. The party, yes, but South Africa, no.
Cadres fill just about every office and boardroom and have left not a cent for such trivial things as training people, repairing water pipes, and maintaining roads, railways and other infrastructure. Only the Western Cape and a few municipalities have had the brains to dethrone the ANC. While not perfect, the DA has managed to make Cape Town a real world-class city, while Joburg has become another failed one. Try go to Joburg city hall to complain? It’s closed!
South Africans have the opportunity to kick the corrupt and highly incompetent ANC out of power. Others with the skill and proven ability to manage must be brought to the fore. Just look at places, towns, cities and provinces in South Africa that work, and those that definitely don’t.
It’s a no brainer. We will have only ourselves to blame for a failed state if we elect another ANC government.
Dr Peter Baker
Joburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Also read:
LETTER: The NDP: read it and weep
EDITORIAL: Sorry seems to be the hardest word
TOM EATON: Only in Jozi ... do people not say, only in Jozi
LETTER: Party lines win in vote on cadre deployment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.