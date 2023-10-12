HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kick the cadres out

Take a critical look before you cast your vote next year

12 October 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The ANC’s policy of cadre deployment, which under the direction of el Presidente Ramaphoria has been vigorously defended, is something we must look at critically before we cast our votes next year. 

Through cadre deployment, strict and loyal followers of the ANC are placed in key positions, controlling the levers of power. Competence, skill, experience and honesty are not a requirement to serve the country. The party, yes, but South Africa, no.

Cadres fill just about every office and boardroom and have left not a cent for such trivial things as training people, repairing water pipes, and maintaining roads, railways and other infrastructure. Only the Western Cape and a few municipalities have had the brains to dethrone the ANC. While not perfect, the DA has managed to make Cape Town a real world-class city, while Joburg has become another failed one. Try go to Joburg city hall to complain? It’s closed! 

South Africans have the opportunity to kick the corrupt and highly incompetent ANC out of power. Others with the skill and proven ability to manage must be brought to the fore. Just look at places, towns, cities and provinces in South Africa that work, and those that definitely don’t.

It’s a no brainer. We will have only ourselves to blame for a failed state if we elect another ANC government.  

Dr Peter Baker
Joburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Also read:

LETTER: The NDP: read it and weep

Corruption has scared off investment, crippling economic development and starving SA of funds needed to make the National Development Plan work
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Sorry seems to be the hardest word

‘Prioritising inclusive growth’ is the exact opposite of what Ramaphosa’s deluded government has been doing
Opinion
1 week ago

TOM EATON: Only in Jozi ... do people not say, only in Jozi

They just don’t care: they want to get the hell out of the place as soon as possible
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Party lines win in vote on cadre deployment

The Zondo commission found that cadre deployment laid the foundation for state capture
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
ROB ROSE: Renergen blows top at activist
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
EDITORIAL: ANC’s Israel double standards
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Solar PV solutions have become a necessity to ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Realigning the deck chairs to ...
Opinion / State of play
5.
DUNCAN MCLEOD: SA launch will be no cakewalk for ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.