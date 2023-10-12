FNB's reimagined acacia tree on a SIM card. Picture: Supplied
LETTER: Dead hand of a rebrand
Changing a logo should be about more than justifying a marketing department’s existence
Two rebranding exercises have recently been undertaken in South Africa: Tiger Brands changed the label on its All Gold Tomato Sauce bottles in a barely discernible way; on a larger scale, FNB changed its logo to an even more stylised version of a tree.
In both instances, the question is, “Why bother?” Were customers refusing to buy South Africa’s most popular ketchup because the logo was old? Were FNB clients running screaming to another bank because the logo looked too much like a tree?
Aside from spending money to change its packaging, Tiger Brands has spent more on a campaign to tell consumers that nothing else has changed about its tomato sauce. Such costs wouldn’t have been necessary if it hadn’t made the change in the first place.
In the case of FNB, one can only imagine the millions involved in changing signage at every branch and on everything bearing its logo.
According to FNB, the logo change was an attempt to stay relevant to its new generation of customers by presenting a more modern version of the acacia tree. Really? If people are choosing to bank with you because of your logo, then you need to relook at your service offering. And what marketing message are you sending to faithful customers who would probably have preferred you to invest in lower bank charges?
There are many good reasons to rebrand your product offering. Seemingly justifying the existence of your marketing department is not one of them.
Shaun Read
By e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
