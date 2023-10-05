HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malala is wrong — the IFP will survive

The party will not simply be taken over by the ANC

05 October 2023 - 04:00
Velenkosini Hlabisa
Velenkosini Hlabisa

Justice Malala’s column “A Gentle Burp will be the IFP’s Eulogy” (At Home & Abroad, September 21-27) reflects a misunderstanding of the desired reconciliation project between the IFP and the ANC after the two parties lost members in the black-on-black violence of the “people’s war”. Fighting for reconciliation is not a measure of weakness but a necessary gesture to bury the past — to forgive and never forget.

Malala thinks that the IFP leadership is gullible and the ANC will therefore simply swallow the party. But party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa is no Johnny-come-lately in politics: he was there at the IFP’s formation in 1975 and joined the party at the tender age of 13. Just recently Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Mulder proposed Hlabisa as a credible presidential candidate for the multiparty coalition.

So how can you describe him as a neophyte? 

The IFP is here to survive, and to outlive the passing of its late president, Mangosuthu Buthelezi — and it will never merge with the corrupt ANC. With elections coming next year, you will swallow your burp, Justice. See you on voting day.

Muntonezwi Khanyile
Florida

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

