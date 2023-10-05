Justice Malala’s column “A Gentle Burp will be the IFP’s Eulogy” (At Home & Abroad, September 21-27) reflects a misunderstanding of the desired reconciliation project between the IFP and the ANC after the two parties lost members in the black-on-black violence of the “people’s war”. Fighting for reconciliation is not a measure of weakness but a necessary gesture to bury the past — to forgive and never forget.
LETTER: Malala is wrong — the IFP will survive
The party will not simply be taken over by the ANC
Justice Malala’s column “A Gentle Burp will be the IFP’s Eulogy” (At Home & Abroad, September 21-27) reflects a misunderstanding of the desired reconciliation project between the IFP and the ANC after the two parties lost members in the black-on-black violence of the “people’s war”. Fighting for reconciliation is not a measure of weakness but a necessary gesture to bury the past — to forgive and never forget.
Malala thinks that the IFP leadership is gullible and the ANC will therefore simply swallow the party. But party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa is no Johnny-come-lately in politics: he was there at the IFP’s formation in 1975 and joined the party at the tender age of 13. Just recently Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Mulder proposed Hlabisa as a credible presidential candidate for the multiparty coalition.
So how can you describe him as a neophyte?
The IFP is here to survive, and to outlive the passing of its late president, Mangosuthu Buthelezi — and it will never merge with the corrupt ANC. With elections coming next year, you will swallow your burp, Justice. See you on voting day.
Muntonezwi Khanyile
Florida
