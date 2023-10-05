“Top CEOs on How to Fix SA Now” (Cover Story, September 21-27) is an interesting read. The last two lines of your intro sum it up: “But is a government that has not shown much of an inclination for boldness, or action, keen to listen?”
Not one of the people you interviewed mentioned the elephant in the room: the cause, as we all know, is a government that, apart from not listening or being willing to do anything, is saturated with cadres and thieves who will stop at nothing to line their pockets.
Once the cause is removed, the effects — the result of the implementation of these great ideas — become easier to achieve. That is the end goal, but the high hurdle that needs to be jumped must be removed. Twenty-nine years of not listening is not going to change.
Peter Gordon Grant Sedgefield
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to
LETTER: Deaf elephant in the room
