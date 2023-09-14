HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China’s small beginning

Looking back on the country’s reconstruction programme

14 September 2023 - 04:00
A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river in Shanghai, China. File photo: ALY SONG/REUTERS
Watching the broadcast of the conclusion of the recent Brics conference brought back interesting memories.

In 1985 I attended the fifth International Masonry Conference in Melbourne, Australia. I was the only representative from Africa, and a young Chinese engineer was the only one from China. He presented a paper on a new concrete block-and-brick plant that had just been built. He battled with his English, but presented it really well.

South Africa, at that time, had more than 15 very similar plants in operation for some time already. I commented to my Australian host that I was a bit surprised at the paper having been accepted for presentation at the conference. He said I should research what was happening in China — that a fantastic programme of reconstruction was just beginning.

And look where we are now — less than 40 years later.

“Duifie” de Villiers
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

