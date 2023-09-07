Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dropping the ball on woman power

A reader takes issue with a seminar on the role of women in the energy sector

07 September 2023 - 04:00
Eskom acting spokesperson Daphne Mokwena. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Eskom acting spokesperson Daphne Mokwena. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

I know every business has to explore any opportunity to bring in some income, but I really think Arena Holdings needs to do a reality check on itself.

The company has planned a 90-minute seminar on September 5 to address the issue of women in the energy sector. To quote: “Women play a vital role in shaping the direction of the South African energy sector, contributing their expertise in innovation, sustainability, policy, leadership, and technology.”

Please, Mr Editor, do not insult the intelligence of your readers. Ninety minutes  at another talk show will reap nothing in terms of finding solutions for our muddled country. No number of flowery terms will change that.

In fairness, I suspect this was foisted on you, but it definitely detracts from the FM’s quality editorial policy. A really poor effort.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

* If you are brave enough to print this I will donate R500 to the Kloof SPCA

