Your article “With Brics Friends Like These” (Features, August 24-31) appears to summarise the whole unfortunate view held in Arena Holdings about the recent Brics summit. It is a view shared by almost all columnists, be it the editor himself, Justice Malala, Peter Bruce, Business Day editor Alexander Parker and so on.
The views carried are unfortunate because they fail to analyse the principles and substance of the resolutions taken at the summit. It is the partners in Brics you focus on, giving the impression you wished it was Europe and the US that were involved instead.
Maybe it would help for your house to move with the changing times, which are so well articulated in the Brics resolutions and which, if well nurtured, could benefit South Africa and Africa immensely.
Papa Mkwane Fourways
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Drop the cynicism, learn from Brics
Titles in the Arena stable appear to share a Western bias, a reader says
Your article “With Brics Friends Like These” (Features, August 24-31) appears to summarise the whole unfortunate view held in Arena Holdings about the recent Brics summit. It is a view shared by almost all columnists, be it the editor himself, Justice Malala, Peter Bruce, Business Day editor Alexander Parker and so on.
The views carried are unfortunate because they fail to analyse the principles and substance of the resolutions taken at the summit. It is the partners in Brics you focus on, giving the impression you wished it was Europe and the US that were involved instead.
Maybe it would help for your house to move with the changing times, which are so well articulated in the Brics resolutions and which, if well nurtured, could benefit South Africa and Africa immensely.
Papa Mkwane
Fourways
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
China’s in trouble. Why that’s bad news for South Africa
PODCAST: Honeyed tongues and hearts of gall
STEVEN KUO: Brics+ marks the beginning of the end of US hegemony
JOHN DLUDLU: Brics enters its new chapter in search of an identity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
ROB ROSE: Busting the myth of a ‘Brics currency’
EDITORIAL: Blind eye, cold heart
EDITORIAL: Brics go batty over economic policy
JUSTICE MALALA: Bending principles for Brics besties
PODCAST: When will Brics actually do something?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.