LETTER: Drop the cynicism, learn from Brics

Titles in the Arena stable appear to share a Western bias, a reader says

07 September 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF/skorzewiak
Your article “With Brics Friends Like These” (Features, August 24-31) appears to summarise the whole unfortunate view held in Arena Holdings about the recent Brics summit. It is a view shared by almost all columnists, be it the editor himself, Justice Malala, Peter Bruce, Business Day editor Alexander Parker and so on.

The views carried are unfortunate because they fail to analyse the principles and substance of the resolutions taken at the summit. It is the partners in Brics you focus on, giving the impression you wished it was Europe and the US that were involved instead.

Maybe it would help for your house to move with the changing times, which are so well articulated in the Brics resolutions and which, if well nurtured, could benefit South Africa and Africa immensely.

Papa Mkwane
Fourways

