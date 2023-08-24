China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Alet Pretorius/Pool
With the visit of President Xi Jinping and his quotes from Chinese classics I am reminded of a quote that will probably not be understood by the younger generation. Tongue in cheek, it is attributed to Confucius and states: “If you think by the inch and talk by the yard you need a kick by the foot.”
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: A measure of wisdom
