LETTER: A measure of wisdom

24 August 2023 - 04:00
China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/Alet Pretorius/Pool
With the visit of President Xi Jinping and his quotes from Chinese classics I am reminded of a quote that will probably not be understood by the younger generation. Tongue in cheek, it is attributed to Confucius and states: “If you think by the inch and talk by the yard you need a kick by the foot.”

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

