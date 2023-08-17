I travelled around most of our provinces by road last month, and it was so easy to see those run by the ANC: zero road maintenance; zero road sign and road paint maintenance; animals on the roadside; country towns in a death spiral; chaotic traffic in towns and cities; coal trucks destroying road infrastructure; unused railway lines and conveyor belts.
Cross back into the Western Cape and your whole world changes.
As Rob Hersov points out, the ANC created this mess and now it expects help from the private sector to fix it!
Andrew Pollock Constantia
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: The ANC’s abject neglect
After a tour of the country, everything changes when you enter the Western Cape
