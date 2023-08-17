Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC’s abject neglect

After a tour of the country, everything changes when you enter the Western Cape

17 August 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF

I travelled around most of our provinces by road last month, and it was so easy to see those run by the ANC: zero road maintenance; zero road sign and road paint maintenance; animals on the roadside; country towns in a death spiral; chaotic traffic in towns and cities; coal trucks destroying road infrastructure; unused railway lines and conveyor belts.

Cross back into the Western Cape and your whole world changes.

As Rob Hersov points out, the ANC created this mess and now it expects help from the private sector to fix it!

Andrew Pollock
Constantia

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Business lobby group commends metros for opposing ‘chaos’

Sakeliga says it has sent letters of encouragement to the Cape Town and Tshwane mayors, praising them for opposing ‘gangsterism and intimidation’
National
1 week ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Dreaming of a land free from constant failure

Western Cape is a test case of what is possible when the public and private sectors actively work together
Opinion
2 weeks ago

The race to become South Africa’s new economic hub

The Western Cape has launched an ambitious growth plan, setting out what the province will need to do to become a R1-trillion economy and the ...
Features
1 week ago
