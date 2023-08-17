Chris Roper, you did it again (“A Two-Way Street”, Features, August 10-16) — this time, an almost perfect explanation of the Cape Town taxi strike. Thanks.
It all comes down to money, specifically that of the taxi owners. So impounding their vehicles is the poetic justice we all seek. Unhappily, their greed and political affiliations (see the visits of police minister Bheki Cele and transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga for reference) also mean that the required repair of the Prasa rail lines in Cape Town will never be carried out, unless the ANC is kicked out at national level, as the Prasa trains are obvious competition for their friends (or themselves) — those same taxi owners.
Dave Stephens
Gordon’s Bay
LETTER: Railroaded by the ANC
Taxi owners are the unacknowledged fourth pillar of the ANC-led alliance
