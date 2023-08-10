Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s get real about fuel stations

This is a difficult, cash-hungry industry and jobs are not created by magic

10 August 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg
Picture: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

Without being cynical, it does appear that Luyanda Kama (Letters, August 3-9) has been brainwashed by the usual politicians’ mantra “it will create jobs” when he suggests a service station on a vacant plot in Kariega.

Kama should be advised that owning a service station nowadays is a lot more onerous than it seems, and certainly harder than in previous years.

Oil companies require huge capital resources and guarantees due to the cost of a tanker load of fuel, which remains a cash-on-delivery transaction, as fuel may not be sold on credit. Due to the proliferation of cash moving in the business, it requires a hands-on approach and large volumes of sales to make it profitable.

And here’s the rub. Fuel prices are set by the government, which means the usual “add-on transaction fee” that permeates the South African economy is not possible in the retail fuel industry. So I doubt if the tenderpreneur cadres would be interested.

Kama’s suggestion reminds me of the KwaZulu-Natal government’s crazy idea for putting in a multibillion-rand cableway in the vast Drakensberg — miles away from easy tourist access — because it would create 151 jobs (don’t forget the 1), according to the MEC involved.

Overseas investors are not that naive.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

LETTER: How to boost Kariega economy

A service station in a strategic spot is just what’s needed to give the area a shot in the arm, suggests a user
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Deregulating SA’s fuel price put on hold

The DA will be proposing amendments to the budget in February 2024
National
2 months ago

MJ SCHOEMAKER: Fuel price hikes will have far-reaching impact on supply chains

The average price of virtually everything that we buy is going to go up because of the fuel price hike.
Opinion
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
ROB ROSE: Eskom, and how not to handle a death ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
EDITORIAL: What the taxi clash says about our ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The populist who’s not very ...
Opinion / State of play
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: How the Niger coup could hurt ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
EDITORIAL: The Boks have a new colour problem
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.