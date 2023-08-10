Without being cynical, it does appear that Luyanda Kama (Letters, August 3-9) has been brainwashed by the usual politicians’ mantra “it will create jobs” when he suggests a service station on a vacant plot in Kariega.
Kama should be advised that owning a service station nowadays is a lot more onerous than it seems, and certainly harder than in previous years.
Oil companies require huge capital resources and guarantees due to the cost of a tanker load of fuel, which remains a cash-on-delivery transaction, as fuel may not be sold on credit. Due to the proliferation of cash moving in the business, it requires a hands-on approach and large volumes of sales to make it profitable.
And here’s the rub. Fuel prices are set by the government, which means the usual “add-on transaction fee” that permeates the South African economy is not possible in the retail fuel industry. So I doubt if the tenderpreneur cadres would be interested.
Kama’s suggestion reminds me of the KwaZulu-Natal government’s crazy idea for putting in a multibillion-rand cableway in the vast Drakensberg — miles away from easy tourist access — because it would create 151 jobs (don’t forget the 1), according to the MEC involved.
Overseas investors are not that naive.
Tony Ball Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Let’s get real about fuel stations
This is a difficult, cash-hungry industry and jobs are not created by magic
Without being cynical, it does appear that Luyanda Kama (Letters, August 3-9) has been brainwashed by the usual politicians’ mantra “it will create jobs” when he suggests a service station on a vacant plot in Kariega.
Kama should be advised that owning a service station nowadays is a lot more onerous than it seems, and certainly harder than in previous years.
Oil companies require huge capital resources and guarantees due to the cost of a tanker load of fuel, which remains a cash-on-delivery transaction, as fuel may not be sold on credit. Due to the proliferation of cash moving in the business, it requires a hands-on approach and large volumes of sales to make it profitable.
And here’s the rub. Fuel prices are set by the government, which means the usual “add-on transaction fee” that permeates the South African economy is not possible in the retail fuel industry. So I doubt if the tenderpreneur cadres would be interested.
Kama’s suggestion reminds me of the KwaZulu-Natal government’s crazy idea for putting in a multibillion-rand cableway in the vast Drakensberg — miles away from easy tourist access — because it would create 151 jobs (don’t forget the 1), according to the MEC involved.
Overseas investors are not that naive.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
LETTER: How to boost Kariega economy
Deregulating SA’s fuel price put on hold
MJ SCHOEMAKER: Fuel price hikes will have far-reaching impact on supply chains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.