With regard to “Going Like the Wind” (Features, July 20-26), relating to the Western Cape being the leading force in South African boat building, we suggest you look beyond George/Knysna and check out St Francis Bay.
The Eastern Cape town has one or two great boat builders who are making quality international boats that are being delivered all over the globe. Nexus Yachts/Balance Catamarans have grown their business since Covid and expanded their operation to employ more staff to meet demand for their beautifully built boats.
I am sure they would welcome journalist Annamia van den Heever to show what they are producing in their expanded premises.
Gavin Harvey Gqeberha
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Other points of sale
For South African boat building look beyond George/Knysna and check out St Francis Bay
With regard to “Going Like the Wind” (Features, July 20-26), relating to the Western Cape being the leading force in South African boat building, we suggest you look beyond George/Knysna and check out St Francis Bay.
The Eastern Cape town has one or two great boat builders who are making quality international boats that are being delivered all over the globe. Nexus Yachts/Balance Catamarans have grown their business since Covid and expanded their operation to employ more staff to meet demand for their beautifully built boats.
I am sure they would welcome journalist Annamia van den Heever to show what they are producing in their expanded premises.
Gavin Harvey
Gqeberha
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Rising tide of demand lifts all boatbuilders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.