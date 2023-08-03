Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Other points of sale

For South African boat building look beyond George/Knysna and check out St Francis Bay

03 August 2023 - 04:00
Picture: nautique.tv
With regard to “Going Like the Wind” (Features, July 20-26), relating to the Western Cape being the leading force in South African boat building, we suggest you look beyond George/Knysna and check out St Francis Bay.

The Eastern Cape town has one or two great boat builders who are making quality international boats that are being delivered all over the globe. Nexus Yachts/Balance Catamarans have grown their business since Covid and expanded their operation to employ more staff to meet demand for their beautifully built boats.

I am sure they would welcome journalist Annamia van den Heever to show what they are producing in their expanded premises.

Gavin Harvey
Gqeberha

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

