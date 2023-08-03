“Brand Management” (Adfocus, July 27-August 2) is not worthy of the FM. Lazy journalism.
LETTER: Brand management is vital
This is not a local issue, it is a global matter of the utmost importance
“Brand Management” (Adfocus, July 27-August 2) is not worthy of the FM. Lazy journalism.
It is well known that in most cases the main assets of companies are their intangible assets and, in particular, their brands. So to talk about brand management is a discussion to be welcomed.
However, it is not a local issue; brand management is a global matter of the utmost importance, and there are processes to follow. To assist that debate there are two international standards: ISO 10668, relating to the financial value of a brand; and ISO 20671, relating to brand equity and strength. These are the global norms and not to mention them is, quite frankly, unbelievable. It’s akin to accountants ignoring the global norms and structures dictating how they operate.
Just in the past week there has been much publicity about Twitter being changed to X and the fact that its brand value dropped from $5.7bn in January 2022 to $3.9bn in January 2023. Those figures come from London-based brand consultancy Brand Finance, which is compliant in both ISOs, bridging the gap between marketing and finance.
As an aside, Elon Musk is estimated to be worth $238.9bn, so losing about 1% of his wealth on paper won’t worry him — he has bigger things on his mind.
If you can’t measure it you can’t treasure it.
Jeremy Sampson
Executive chair, Brand Finance Africa
Measuring brings clarity in uncertain times
