LETTER: How to boost Kariega economy

A service station in a strategic spot is just what’s needed to give the area a shot in the arm, suggests a user

27 July 2023 - 04:00
Revving up: A VW Polo is inspected at the car maker’s plant in Uitenhage. Picture: BLOOMBERG
It is becoming evident that Nelson Mandela Bay’s economic paralysis is mostly caused by the indifference of the people controlling its purse strings — corporate citizens and politicians alike.

I have neither the financial nor political clout to make it happen, but I’ve been publicly advocating since 2014 for a service station to be built on the prime spot that connects Algoa Road and Mel Brooks Avenue in Kariega.

That slab-walled site sits idle when it could be creating much-needed jobs and stimulating economic activity in an area focused on the automotive industry — especially if it could be complemented by vehicle fitment centres and eateries. The municipality could even fund a pedestrian footbridge over the Swartkops River for those who park on either side. It would give tourism around Kariega the proverbial shot in the arm, as the vicinity’s vibrancy would no longer depend chiefly on Volkswagen workers.

Luyanda Marlon Kama
KwaDwesi

