LETTER: Ramaphosa is president, but no statesman

His actions in recent days show yet again how politicians flip-flop regularly, depending on who their audience is

20 July 2023 - 04:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
While Cyril Ramaphosa is given the title of president, he regularly shows that he doesn’t always possess the qualities of statesmanship.

Over the weekend of July 8-9, six trucks were torched at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal, with damage to assets and goods estimated at R18m-R60m.

The president went on to tell the media this was economic sabotage — but conveniently forgets that at a recent ANC Youth League meeting he implored those present to bring back the militancy of yore. It shows yet again how politicians flip-flop regularly, depending on who their audience is.

Politicians chastising or reprimanding their supporters is unheard of; it would cancel out their popularity in milliseconds and require that they use an armoured vehicle to leave the venue (as we have seen previously).

Our democracy is just a very thin-skinned sham.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

