His actions in recent days show yet again how politicians flip-flop regularly, depending on who their audience is
20 July 2023 - 04:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
While Cyril Ramaphosa is given the title of president, he regularly shows that he doesn’t always possess the qualities of statesmanship.
Over the weekend of July 8-9, six trucks were torched at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal, with damage to assets and goods estimated at R18m-R60m.
The president went on to tell the media this was economic sabotage — but conveniently forgets that at a recent ANC Youth League meeting he implored those present to bring back the militancy of yore. It shows yet again how politicians flip-flop regularly, depending on who their audience is.
Politicians chastising or reprimanding their supporters is unheard of; it would cancel out their popularity in milliseconds and require that they use an armoured vehicle to leave the venue (as we have seen previously).
Our democracy is just a very thin-skinned sham.
Tony Ball Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Ramaphosa is president, but no statesman
His actions in recent days show yet again how politicians flip-flop regularly, depending on who their audience is
While Cyril Ramaphosa is given the title of president, he regularly shows that he doesn’t always possess the qualities of statesmanship.
Over the weekend of July 8-9, six trucks were torched at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal, with damage to assets and goods estimated at R18m-R60m.
The president went on to tell the media this was economic sabotage — but conveniently forgets that at a recent ANC Youth League meeting he implored those present to bring back the militancy of yore. It shows yet again how politicians flip-flop regularly, depending on who their audience is.
Politicians chastising or reprimanding their supporters is unheard of; it would cancel out their popularity in milliseconds and require that they use an armoured vehicle to leave the venue (as we have seen previously).
Our democracy is just a very thin-skinned sham.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
KZN truck attacks are sabotaging economy, says Cyril Ramaphosa
New ANCYL leaders will have to manage factionalism, says Cyril Ramaphosa
TOM EATON: Stuff the revolution, it’s time to sleep and eat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.