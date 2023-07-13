LETTER: Sad lack of interest from the community schemes ombud
Urgency and a desire to fix issues are completely absent
13 July 2023 - 04:00
The community schemes ombud service (CSOS), launched with much fanfare in 2011, was intended to give body corporates of complexes an avenue to resolve issues without the expensive and time-consuming resort to the legal profession.
Sadly, like most government initiatives, the reality fails to live up to the fanfare.
In our complex we have a delinquent owner who owes about R143,000 in levies since 2018, and our management company and the trustees seem moribund when it comes to taking action.
In desperation I approached the CSOS, and am disappointed that it seems most uninterested. Urgency and a desire to fix issues are completely absent — but the entire country seems to be trapped in this attitude, so I should not be surprised.
The CSOS is funded by a maximum R40 from each business or residential unit countrywide. The staff, however, seem unaware of this information.
Tony Ball Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
