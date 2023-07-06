Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The Federal Reserve hoax

The Federal Reserve is one of the greatest hoaxes of our time

06 July 2023 - 04:00
The US Federal Reserve building pictured in Washington. Picture: REUTERS/Jason Reed
With reference to “Spoiler Alert”, by Deon Gouws (View from the Thames, June 22-28), I would like to make this comment.

Has it ever occurred to the writer that the Federal Reserve is one of the greatest hoaxes of our time? As has often been said, it is neither federal nor has it any reserves. There is zero accountability for a bank that is owned by the “banksters” and run for their benefit. They issue money that is not backed by anything and get paid interest thereon. All thanks to the taxpayers.

Brian van der Vijver
Constantia

