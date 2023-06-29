LETTER: Why I promote Mauritius as a haven for South Africans

JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
A certain Philip Jansen has taken it upon himself to have all-too-frequent digs at me using the comments section on your website. Following your recent column, “South Africa’s Dollar Millionaires Hit the Eject Button” (Editor’s Note, June 15-21), he managed to drag me into the piece, as if I was single-handedly responsible for millionaires leaving for greener pastures.
Had I such power!
The attack had two prongs: I was scaremongering; and I was selling overpriced properties in Mauritius. Both are untrue.
My writing about the economic and financial trajectory of South Africa over the past 15 years has stood the test of time. In certain ways, it was too understated. When I warned about a “financial tsunami” in 2018, I was pilloried for being cynical, naive and even stupid. Now the tsunami has hit, and we see reports on this evolving catastrophe by almost all media outlets. Middle-class South Africans and high net worth individuals have seen their wealth dissipate — in part, I suspect, because their assets are mainly priced in rand.
Your magazine has published many excellent articles and page leaders on this trend. Scaremongering? I think not.
All I have done is point out that the ANC’s management of the economy has been a disaster, and that offshore markets have been outperforming the JSE for 15 years now — and not by a small margin.
As far as Mauritius is concerned: alongside companies such as Sanlam, Absa, Pam Golding Properties and Seeff, Brenthurst realised some years ago that we need to move with our clients. For five years, we’ve offered a range of the services they demand, including trusts, company registrations, residency permits and setting up of family offices. We have also been approached by most of the top developers on the island to market new developments to the South African market.
Over the past five years, properties in these schemes have shown excellent growth, in dollars and more so in rand.
There is a shortage of apartments for sale and rental units are very scarce — the island is almost overrun by South Africans looking for residences, retirement villages, and schooling for their children; entrepreneurs are setting up ventures; and medical doctors are coming across for a look-see. I wonder why.
I don’t spend most of my time on the island — but when I do, it is a carefree, crime-free lifestyle most South Africans only dream of.
Magnus Heystek Brenthurst Wealth
LETTER: Why I promote Mauritius as a haven for South Africans
The island is almost overrun by South Africans looking for residences, retirement villages, and schooling for their children
