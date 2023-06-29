JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
It would be simplistic to expect the gunfire in Ukraine to stop and negotiations to start. There are two possible points to consider.
First, Russia invaded a sovereign state not only in February 2022 but also in 2014, when it seized the Crimean peninsula — part of Ukraine. Second, Russia claims its security was compromised by Ukraine’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).
On the first point, Russia’s invasion of an independent state is in contravention of a UN agreement that international borders should be respected; it is a signatory to this agreement.
On the second point, Finland and Sweden, who had long been nonmembers of Nato, treasured their neutrality and sovereignty. It’s clear their recent applications to join the body [Finland’s has already been accepted] were not motivated by a desire to join an aggressive pact to threaten Russia; it was a safety measure because they feared the very kind of aggression that Ukraine has suffered. They saw what happened to Georgia and Chechnya.
The same rationale applies to the small, sovereign states of Latvia and Estonia. They border Russia and were part of the Soviet Union, but treasure their sovereignty.
Pietermaritzburg
LETTER: States bordering Russia treasure their sovereignty
They are not aggressive but want Nato’s protection
