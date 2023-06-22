Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The leap from Leopard Creek to dustbowl

Grasping municipalities will ruin farmers and pay the price

22 June 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF/Stefano Tiraboschi
Picture: 123RF/Stefano Tiraboschi

The spat between Johann Rupert and the local municipality regarding his Leopard Creek golf estate has highlighted the treatment farmers face in terms of municipal rates and taxes.

As a past chair of a rural ratepayers association I know exactly what Rupert is going through; we have had to fight tooth and nail against exploitation. There was — and still is — an incorrect perception that farmers are the geese laying the golden eggs.

When municipal rates were applied to farm properties the councils couldn’t understand our resistance to paying large sums for nothing. Farmers buy electricity direct from Eskom (another form of exploitation), we pump our own water and store it, filter it and lead it to where it is needed ourselves. We dispose of our garbage and unblock our sewerage systems ourselves.

These little rural towns now have no doctors, banks, schools, pharmacies and the like — so why do we have to pay for services we do not receive?

The money we pay to our local municipality is no longer used for the upkeep of the towns, which exist because of the farmers. These little rural towns now have no doctors, banks, schools, pharmacies and the like — so why do we have to pay for services we do not receive? The rates and taxes paid by farmers for nothing could instead be used to employ a family for a year.

It’s another way of turning up the heat under the pot of simmering frogs. Beware: when the farmer is gone, these towns will become dustbowls; their residents unemployed. 

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

