We read in the media that many political parties claim their main aim is to “get rid of the ANC’s majority” in parliament. While it is obvious that many, if not most, South Africans are unhappy with the way things are going at national, provincial and local government level, I believe we should concentrate on a positive approach.
The thrust should be to announce an improvement in service delivery; enable more economic development and the creation of many more employment opportunities; ensure better management of state-owned entities; enable a qualified civil service to provide efficient administration without undue direct political interference; and so on.
A focus on a positive approach will give voters a choice between positive government (hopefully) and failed government (by the ANC and its cadres). The stated aim should be to achieve a positive result; the outcome would be the replacement of inefficient, corrupt authorities.
South Africans are fed up with political manoeuvring by selfish and often corrupt individuals.
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
LETTER: Planning South Africa’s political future
A positive approach will pay better dividends than simply aiming to ‘get rid of the ANC’
