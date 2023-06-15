Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Planning South Africa’s political future

A positive approach will pay better dividends than simply aiming to ‘get rid of the ANC’

15 June 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

We read in the media that many political parties claim their main aim is to “get rid of the ANC’s majority” in parliament. While it is obvious that many, if not most, South Africans are unhappy with the way things are going at national, provincial and local government level, I believe we should concentrate on a positive approach.

The thrust should be to announce an improvement in service delivery; enable more economic development and the creation of many more employment opportunities; ensure better management of state-owned entities; enable a qualified civil service to provide efficient administration without undue direct political interference; and so on.

A focus on a positive approach will give voters a choice between positive government (hopefully) and failed government (by the ANC and its cadres). The stated aim should be to achieve a positive result; the outcome would be the replacement of inefficient, corrupt authorities.

South Africans are fed up with political manoeuvring by selfish and often corrupt individuals.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

DAVID LEWIS: Gauteng ANC focuses on coalitions rather than winning over electorate

Apart from the Western Cape, the ANC is still likely to be the biggest party in terms of votes cast
Opinion
4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke on SA’s municipal meltdown

Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. ...
Features
1 week ago

PODCAST: Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi says SA is ready for a new dawn

New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: South Africa’s dollar millionaires hit ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
THULI MADONSELA: First, we must prevent the fire ...
Opinion / Protected Space
3.
LETTER: South Africa must face financial reality
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Hapless state wants help — on its own ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: End of the malign Magashule
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.