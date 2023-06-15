The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Experts list fraud, waste, abuse — and brokers
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
Thank you for publishing such a resourceful magazine, and for your unflinchingly courageous journalism.
You have published many articles about fees for banking and for hiring a financial adviser. I believe that for many readers who do their own trading in underlying shares and other leveraged positions, such as contracts for difference and single-stock futures, it would be helpful to publish something that compares trading costs and service delivery on local trading platforms — and potentially on some international ones.
I strongly believe that local trading costs are high relative to many international trading platforms, probably due to a lack of competition and, possibly, a lower local trading volume.
Some emphasis on this would be helpful.
Andreas KinghornCape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Delve into the costs of trading
An analysis would show whether local platforms are more expensive than their international peers
Thank you for publishing such a resourceful magazine, and for your unflinchingly courageous journalism.
You have published many articles about fees for banking and for hiring a financial adviser. I believe that for many readers who do their own trading in underlying shares and other leveraged positions, such as contracts for difference and single-stock futures, it would be helpful to publish something that compares trading costs and service delivery on local trading platforms — and potentially on some international ones.
I strongly believe that local trading costs are high relative to many international trading platforms, probably due to a lack of competition and, possibly, a lower local trading volume.
Some emphasis on this would be helpful.
Andreas Kinghorn
Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Absa buys stake in e-trading platform for farmers
PROFILE: Connie Bloem is trading for the masses
Online share trading undergoes another evolution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.