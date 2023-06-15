Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Delve into the costs of trading

An analysis would show whether local platforms are more expensive than their international peers

15 June 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Thank you for publishing such a resourceful magazine, and for your unflinchingly courageous journalism.

You have published many articles about fees for banking and for hiring a financial adviser. I believe that for many readers who do their own trading in underlying shares and other leveraged positions, such as contracts for difference and single-stock futures, it would be helpful to publish something that compares trading costs and service delivery on local trading platforms — and potentially on some international ones.

I strongly believe that local trading costs are high relative to many international trading platforms, probably due to a lack of competition and, possibly, a lower local trading volume.

Some emphasis on this would be helpful.

Andreas Kinghorn
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Absa buys stake in e-trading platform for farmers

The agritech start-up Khula! includes three platforms and has about 7,000 active users
Companies
1 month ago

PROFILE: Connie Bloem is trading for the masses

Fintech fundi seeks to make complex financial world easier to enter
News & Fox
1 month ago

Online share trading undergoes another evolution

There will be continual innovation through the use of intelligent digital technologies
Special Reports
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: South Africa’s dollar millionaires hit ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
THULI MADONSELA: First, we must prevent the fire ...
Opinion / Protected Space
3.
LETTER: South Africa must face financial reality
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Hapless state wants help — on its own ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: End of the malign Magashule
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.