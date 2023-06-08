Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ideal exchange rate

The point where importers and exporters are equally unhappy

08 June 2023 - 04:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Philip Mohr’s comments (“Currency Strength is a Misleading Term”, Letters, June 1-7) remind me of what a hard-bitten currency trader told me some decades ago:  “The ideal exchange rate can only be found at that point where importers and exporters are equally unhappy.”

After spending a lifetime in banking, I can confirm that statement is completely irrefutable.

David Chaplin
Simon’s Town

