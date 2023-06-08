Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
LETTER: The ideal exchange rate
The point where importers and exporters are equally unhappy
LETTER: ‘Currency strength’ is a misleading term
