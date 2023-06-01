Opinion / Letters

LETTER: South African foreign policy raises red flags

Our government would be well advised to consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its foreign policy

01 June 2023 - 04:00
US ambassador Reuben E Brigety. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
US ambassador Reuben E Brigety. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Last month, the rand experienced its first reprimand from the dollar following US ambassador Reuben Brigety’s announcement that he would bet his life on the fact that the Lady R (a Russian ship which docked in Simon’s Town last year) was loaded with South African weapons, and headed to Russia. 

Whether the Lady R was loaded with weapons or Wonder Bars is not half as relevant as the dynamics at play in our global political and economic arenas.

No-one can deny that South Africa’s foreign policy towards Russia has involved a number of love letters this year. From Operation Mosi to the summit of the Brics nations scheduled for August, the US has had good reason to keep its eye on international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Especially given her deputy Alvin Botes and department director-general Zane Dangor’s trip to the US last month to ensure South Africa remains a beneficiary of the African Growth & Opportunity Act. 

There is little comic relief in the fact that Brigety’s announcement was made as Dangor and Botes landed back in Cape Town.

Any opportunity to do business with Russia and the US remains important to a number of South African businesses, exporters and funds. Our government would be well advised to consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its foreign policy. This will be critical if we don’t want our economy to suffer from electrical — and political — blackouts. 

Simryn Andhee
Quantitative investment analyst, Ion Capital

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

PODCAST | What does SA’s international trade future look like given tension with US?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
National
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...

We have, to use a maritime phrase, become unmoored from the West and there will be a terrible price to pay
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA: A Simon’s Town torpedo aimed at US trade

Business needs to plan for a possible ice age in South Africa’s relations with Washington
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: Why Cape Town bucks South ...
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
ROB ROSE: End looms for Steinhoff as case against ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
LETTER: ‘Currency strength’ is a misleading term
Opinion / Letters
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Mashatile will need to be quick ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
EDITORIAL: Economy skates on the thinnest ice as ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.