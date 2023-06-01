Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No go for electric cars without electricity

Power cuts mean South Africans have no use for electric vehicles

01 June 2023 - 04:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
The reason the “South African Motor Industry is Stuck in the ICE Age” (Cover Story, May 25-29) is perfectly simple. What’s the use of an electric vehicle when we have regular load-shedding and often no electricity whatsoever?

JC Mould
Cape Town

