The reason the “South African Motor Industry is Stuck in the ICE Age” (Cover Story, May 25-29) is perfectly simple. What’s the use of an electric vehicle when we have regular load-shedding and often no electricity whatsoever?
JC MouldCape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: No go for electric cars without electricity
Power cuts mean South Africans have no use for electric vehicles
