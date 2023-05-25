LETTER: Ditch NHI and bring back state health care

Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
National Health Insurance (NHI) poster boy Nicholas Crisp is seriously delusional if he thinks the hopeless ANC can manage national health care.
Government incompetence and corruption have destroyed SAA, Eskom, rail agency Prasa, the Post Office, law enforcement and so on. Crisp surely cannot believe the NHI will be managed by capable, responsible staff.
I worked for some years at Livingstone Hospital, where general and specialist services were world class. It is now a tragic relic of what it once was.
Crisp should do South Africa a favour and resurrect state health care, before plunging the private sector into chaos.
Paul WannenburgBy e-mail
