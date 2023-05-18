Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russia obsession harms the elderly

Pensioners will be hit in the pocket as markets react negatively to claims of an SA arms delivery to Moscow

18 May 2023 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The allegations of an arms delivery to Russia — factual or not — are catastrophic for pensioners.

It is incomprehensible that the hawks who dictate government policy do not understand the primary principle in foreign relations: a country does not have friends, only interests.

The allegations of a weapons delivery, plus the Russian maritime exercises, the landing of a Russian aircraft and all the pro-Moscow resolutions and statements, are set against our microscopic economic relationship with Russia, which accounts for less than 0.5% of our international trade. South Africa has no interest in a relationship with Russia, only a historical ideological link.

 In contrast, South Africa enjoys a preferential customs arrangement with the US which facilitates the export of about 5,000 products to the value of R177.9bn — 7.5% of our exports. This sustains 66,000 direct jobs. South Africa has a huge interest in maintaining good relations with the US, even if the well-fed hawks dislike it.

The ideological obsession with Russia puts our country, its workers and its pensioners at risk.

The weapons delivery allegation triggered a major offload of South African shares. Pension growth is dependent on share growth, which is now at risk.

The sad reality for state pensioners is that in 2023 we received an increase of just 75% of the inflation rate; we should not expect better next year. For that we should thank the mismanagement of our international relations.

Zirk Gous
Association for Monitoring & Advocacy of Government Pensions

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

DONALD MACKAY: Russia ructions put SA at risk of losing vital Agoa benefits

The Americans have put the country on notice that if it claims being nonaligned it should start behaving that way
Opinion
4 days ago

EXPLAINER: What is at stake from the Lady R fallout

Scandal involving a Russian ship is a boil that is unlikely to be lanced by a commission of inquiry
National
5 days ago

Rand and bonds sell-off a red flag for interest rates

Bank may opt for higher-than-expected hike next week and keep cost of borrowing high for longer, warn analysts
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: AngloGold Ashanti exit hits hard
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JOHN BICCARD: Time to buy as the herd c(r)ashes ...
Opinion / On My Mind
3.
ROB ROSE: Behind De Ruyter’s secret book project
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
CHRIS ROPER: Does social media create killers?
Opinion
5.
JAMIE CARR: Richemont races to new records
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.