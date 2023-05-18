LETTER: A revolutionary coalition for SA

AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Car waiting lists? Don’t tell South Africans
The Moti Group is seemingly trying to shore up its reputation using paid articles, legal threats and conspiracy theories
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
In just over 12 months, the general election will be behind us and the ANC will have emerged victorious from among the 534 competing political parties registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.
In March, Frans Cronje, chair of the Social Research Foundation, said the downward trend in ANC support had flattened out and in a sample of 1,500 voters ANC support was at 52% (with a 4% margin of error).
The ANC will happily take a 52% poll victory since it will enable it to form a majority government and continue in office.
If we are to continue the struggle for a better life for all through the means of parliamentary elections, the ANC and its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, should reach out to the PAC, Azapo and the Black Consciousness Movement as natural partners in any revolutionary coalition-building effort.
Other political parties that should be part of a revolutionary coalition are the IFP, UDM, COPE, EFF, Good and the National Freedom Party
In 2024 an ANC-led coalition, tagged as the revolutionary coalition, would include parties that are steeped in the history of struggle, enjoy ideological proximity and emotional ties to people’s organisations, and have the resolve to commit to a common progressive manifesto and trajectory.
Krish NaidooJoburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: A revolutionary coalition for SA
Even if it wins a majority next year, the ANC should invite other parties into government
In just over 12 months, the general election will be behind us and the ANC will have emerged victorious from among the 534 competing political parties registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.
In March, Frans Cronje, chair of the Social Research Foundation, said the downward trend in ANC support had flattened out and in a sample of 1,500 voters ANC support was at 52% (with a 4% margin of error).
The ANC will happily take a 52% poll victory since it will enable it to form a majority government and continue in office.
If we are to continue the struggle for a better life for all through the means of parliamentary elections, the ANC and its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, should reach out to the PAC, Azapo and the Black Consciousness Movement as natural partners in any revolutionary coalition-building effort.
Other political parties that should be part of a revolutionary coalition are the IFP, UDM, COPE, EFF, Good and the National Freedom Party
In 2024 an ANC-led coalition, tagged as the revolutionary coalition, would include parties that are steeped in the history of struggle, enjoy ideological proximity and emotional ties to people’s organisations, and have the resolve to commit to a common progressive manifesto and trajectory.
Krish Naidoo
Joburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
South Africa’s great coalition dating game
DA and EFF have reached voter ceilings — ANC research findings
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What happens if the ANC gets 51% ?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.