LETTER: A revolutionary coalition for SA

Even if it wins a majority next year, the ANC should invite other parties into government

18 May 2023 - 04:00
Graphic: Karen Moolman

In just over 12 months, the general election will be behind us and the ANC will have emerged victorious from among the 534 competing political parties registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

In March, Frans Cronje, chair of the Social Research Foundation, said the downward trend in ANC support had flattened out and in a sample of 1,500 voters ANC support was at 52% (with a 4% margin of error).

The ANC will happily take a 52% poll victory since it will enable it to form a majority government and continue in office.

If we are to continue the struggle for a better life for all through the means of parliamentary elections, the ANC and its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, should reach out to the PAC, Azapo and the Black Consciousness Movement as natural partners in any revolutionary coalition-building effort.

Other political parties that should be part of a revolutionary coalition are the IFP, UDM, COPE, EFF, Good and the National Freedom Party

In 2024 an ANC-led coalition, tagged as the revolutionary coalition, would include parties that are steeped in the history of struggle, enjoy ideological proximity and emotional ties to people’s organisations, and have the resolve to commit to a common progressive manifesto and trajectory.

Krish Naidoo
Joburg

