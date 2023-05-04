Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom, Transnet and unemployment

Further evidence of the failure of the ANC government

04 May 2023 - 04:00
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

One of South Africa’s most urgent needs is to reduce the unemployment rate  — currently at more than 40% on the expanded definition — drastically.

This can only be done effectively by creating more productive employment opportunities, mainly by the private sector. But two endemic state weaknesses are preventing substantial industrial investment opportunities: Eskom and Transnet. The government should be aware that these two state institutions urgently need to be run effectively. 

The crumbling state of Transnet because of ongoing cable and rail theft (industrial sabotage) is a major hindrance, preventing substantial exports of agricultural fruit, coal and steel. The state of Transnet prevents efficient South African private enterprise from earning overseas income, thereby also cutting tax income.

The poor neglected and sabotaged state of Eskom stops foreign and local investors from creating additional productive employment, and consequently the earning of additional income which could also boost tax income.

The sheer inefficiency (or is it inability?) of the government to attend to these two main issues is proof of the ANC’s failure to create “a better life for all”.

Then there’s runaway criminality and the inadequacy of the South African Police Service. That is further evidence of the failure of the ANC government.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: State’s scorched earth policies

ANC government will run the country into the ground to stay in power
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Imperfect, but still far better

Privatisation is perhaps the best option at our disposal to replace an incompetent and corrupt public sector
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Eskom has a culture problem

SA needs to take Tutuka, Majuba and Kendal and concession them out to private operators
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Not too late for reform

While the country is on an almost inevitable path to complete ruin, the government could still avert it
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: When presidents unravel …
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
SIMON BROWN: When to buy the farm
Opinion
3.
MARC HASENFUSS: Hang on to your Zen
Opinion / Market Watch
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC shows Ramaphosa its claws
Opinion / State of play
5.
EDITORIAL: Bester debacle exposes cabinet of last ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.