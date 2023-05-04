LETTER: Eskom, Transnet and unemployment

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
The ambassador argues that the International Criminal Court has double standards when it comes to decisions on what to investigate and who to prosecute
A certain Justin Timberlake song makes chocolate taste even better, a Swedish study has found
‘The most iconic real estate in South Africa’ is looking not just to boost the appeal of the precinct for locals, but also to bump overall visitor numbers to 35-million a year
Oranjezicht has developed into a place where people can meet as members of a community, around the core idea of food
One of South Africa’s most urgent needs is to reduce the unemployment rate — currently at more than 40% on the expanded definition — drastically.
This can only be done effectively by creating more productive employment opportunities, mainly by the private sector. But two endemic state weaknesses are preventing substantial industrial investment opportunities: Eskom and Transnet. The government should be aware that these two state institutions urgently need to be run effectively.
The crumbling state of Transnet because of ongoing cable and rail theft (industrial sabotage) is a major hindrance, preventing substantial exports of agricultural fruit, coal and steel. The state of Transnet prevents efficient South African private enterprise from earning overseas income, thereby also cutting tax income.
The poor neglected and sabotaged state of Eskom stops foreign and local investors from creating additional productive employment, and consequently the earning of additional income which could also boost tax income.
The sheer inefficiency (or is it inability?) of the government to attend to these two main issues is proof of the ANC’s failure to create “a better life for all”.
Then there’s runaway criminality and the inadequacy of the South African Police Service. That is further evidence of the failure of the ANC government.
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Eskom, Transnet and unemployment
Further evidence of the failure of the ANC government
One of South Africa’s most urgent needs is to reduce the unemployment rate — currently at more than 40% on the expanded definition — drastically.
This can only be done effectively by creating more productive employment opportunities, mainly by the private sector. But two endemic state weaknesses are preventing substantial industrial investment opportunities: Eskom and Transnet. The government should be aware that these two state institutions urgently need to be run effectively.
The crumbling state of Transnet because of ongoing cable and rail theft (industrial sabotage) is a major hindrance, preventing substantial exports of agricultural fruit, coal and steel. The state of Transnet prevents efficient South African private enterprise from earning overseas income, thereby also cutting tax income.
The poor neglected and sabotaged state of Eskom stops foreign and local investors from creating additional productive employment, and consequently the earning of additional income which could also boost tax income.
The sheer inefficiency (or is it inability?) of the government to attend to these two main issues is proof of the ANC’s failure to create “a better life for all”.
Then there’s runaway criminality and the inadequacy of the South African Police Service. That is further evidence of the failure of the ANC government.
VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: State’s scorched earth policies
LETTER: Imperfect, but still far better
LETTER: Eskom has a culture problem
LETTER: Not too late for reform
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.