LETTER: Sekunjalo’s squeeze on staff

If you don’t fill the petrol tank the engine cannot function

27 April 2023 - 04:00
Iqbal Surve. Picture: WESSEL OOSTHIUZEN/GALLO IMAGES

Sekunjalo Group’s Iqbal Survé has some very strange ideas on staff practices.

Apart from the obvious saying “charity begins at home”, surely common sense tells you that you must look after those who create your income/profits. Or, as Virgin boss Richard Branson is reported as saying: “Look after the staff and they will look after the customer.”

A few days after carrying a large advertisement by the Turkish embassy, Survé’s Independent Media carried a big story of Sekunjalo’s donation of R15m to the Turkish consul general. It’s a wonderful philanthropic gesture, but my mind goes back to a recent report that says Independent staff were told to take a 25% salary cut due to economic conditions.

If you don’t fill the petrol tank the engine cannot function. Someone has lost the plot.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

Iqbal Survé set-to exposes banks' flanks

Taken together, the Equality Act, Competition Act and Financial Intelligence Centre Act could put banks in a conundrum when it comes to closing ...
2 weeks ago

CHRIS ROPER: Independent Media: the real bad news

A recent open letter by Business Report's executive editor lays bare the deep-seated issues at Independent Media
3 weeks ago

How Iqbal Survé's Ayo wriggled off the hook

A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé's Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants' ...
4 weeks ago

Ayo forecasts were 'unrealistic and fanciful', claims expert

Ayo Technology Solutions' plan to capture as much as 8% of South Africa's ICT market was not without substance. But at least one expert claims its ...
1 month ago
