LETTER: Sekunjalo’s squeeze on staff

Sekunjalo Group’s Iqbal Survé has some very strange ideas on staff practices.
Apart from the obvious saying “charity begins at home”, surely common sense tells you that you must look after those who create your income/profits. Or, as Virgin boss Richard Branson is reported as saying: “Look after the staff and they will look after the customer.”
A few days after carrying a large advertisement by the Turkish embassy, Survé’s Independent Media carried a big story of Sekunjalo’s donation of R15m to the Turkish consul general. It’s a wonderful philanthropic gesture, but my mind goes back to a recent report that says Independent staff were told to take a 25% salary cut due to economic conditions.
If you don’t fill the petrol tank the engine cannot function. Someone has lost the plot.
Tony BallGillitts
