LETTER: Media’s herd mentality

There appears to be no room for an alternative voice

27 April 2023 - 04:00
It has become more apparent to me that, like most of our local media, you find it easier to follow the herd. Can you imagine the reaction from your readers should you not follow Uncle Sam’s worldview? Our brain-washed citizens — those who can and do read — would have a fit. There appears to be no room for an alternative voice.

Another point I would like to raise is why, to my knowledge, the Arena stable has never come out in support of fellow journalist Julian Assange against the criminal action being taken against him by the US?

Brian van der Vijver
Constantia

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

