It has become more apparent to me that, like most of our local media, you find it easier to follow the herd. Can you imagine the reaction from your readers should you not follow Uncle Sam’s worldview? Our brain-washed citizens — those who can and do read — would have a fit. There appears to be no room for an alternative voice.
Another point I would like to raise is why, to my knowledge, the Arena stable has never come out in support of fellow journalist Julian Assange against the criminal action being taken against him by the US?
Brian van der VijverConstantia
LETTER: Media’s herd mentality
There appears to be no room for an alternative voice
It has become more apparent to me that, like most of our local media, you find it easier to follow the herd. Can you imagine the reaction from your readers should you not follow Uncle Sam’s worldview? Our brain-washed citizens — those who can and do read — would have a fit. There appears to be no room for an alternative voice.
Another point I would like to raise is why, to my knowledge, the Arena stable has never come out in support of fellow journalist Julian Assange against the criminal action being taken against him by the US?
Brian van der Vijver
Constantia
