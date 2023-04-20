Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No badge of courage

What about displaying support for Ukraine and Taiwan?

20 April 2023 - 05:00
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensk. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
I am disappointed at the lack of initiative by small businesses. I suggest that there is a market in South Africa for small badges displaying the Ukrainian flag and also a Taiwanese badge, reflecting defiance to China. Surely there are many South Africans who would buy and wear one or both to demonstrate support for these two countries?

Robert Stone
Linden

