I am disappointed at the lack of initiative by small businesses. I suggest that there is a market in South Africa for small badges displaying the Ukrainian flag and also a Taiwanese badge, reflecting defiance to China. Surely there are many South Africans who would buy and wear one or both to demonstrate support for these two countries?
Robert StoneLinden
LETTER: No badge of courage
What about displaying support for Ukraine and Taiwan?
