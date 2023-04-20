Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Global survey? No way

The ‘global survey’ Maggs referenced covered only 50 selected cities

20 April 2023 - 05:00
Picture: ALON SKUY
Jeremy Maggs should really have phoned a friend before he wrote the article naming Joburg as the “world’s third-least desirable city” for creatives (Media, April 6-12). But not the friend who came up with the headline “Joburg Bad, Cape Town Nowhere …”

Really? Is Joburg worse than Kinshasa? And Pyongyang, Damascus or Dhaka? When last I looked, they were all cities.

The “global survey” he referenced covered only 50 selected cities. He should ask the authors of this rather useless survey why Cape Town wasn’t even included.

Andrew Barnard
Orange Grove

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Joburg bad, Cape Town nowhere for creative practitioners

Global survey shows Egoli near bottom of list of desirable cities for creative practitioners and does not mention Mother City
News & Insights
2 weeks ago
