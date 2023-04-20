LETTER: Global survey? No way

The financial services company is hoovering up business from rivals — but its share price is far from cheap
Chinese company insists car production is imminent as it signs Absa finance deal
Eskom’s troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for SA’s long-suffering population
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
Jeremy Maggs should really have phoned a friend before he wrote the article naming Joburg as the “world’s third-least desirable city” for creatives (Media, April 6-12). But not the friend who came up with the headline “Joburg Bad, Cape Town Nowhere …”
Really? Is Joburg worse than Kinshasa? And Pyongyang, Damascus or Dhaka? When last I looked, they were all cities.
The “global survey” he referenced covered only 50 selected cities. He should ask the authors of this rather useless survey why Cape Town wasn’t even included.
Andrew Barnard
Orange Grove
