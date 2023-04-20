Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA must clear up misinformation on grants

People believe the DA would stop social grants if it got voted into power

20 April 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Sino Majangaza
Picture: Sino Majangaza

In “Will 2024 be the DA’s Year” (Cover Story, March 30-April 5), I was puzzled to see how critical Tony Leon was about the party’s ideas to grow the DA. Yet he was its head honcho for a few years and I recall that his “Fight back” campaign went down like a lead balloon in terms of attracting nonwhites to the party.

I regularly chat with some of my former employees about the state of the country, and one common thread is that the word is that if the DA were in power it would stop the social grants system. Maybe the DA hierarchy should spend some effort clearing up that misinformation.

The average citizen is sick and tired of the mess, the unkept promises, the failed infrastructure, so this could be a very strong weapon in the party’s arsenal.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

