Who on earth authorised the sale of Pepkor shares where Steinhoff’s ownership went below the 50% mark?
Now, anyone would know that if you sell a controlling share in a company there is something called a control premium. If Steinhoff does follow a “process” to sell assets to settle its liabilities, it would surely have been in a better position should it have owned 50% or more of Pepkor.
In my view, anyone wanting control of Pepkor would need to pay R24.08 a share (a 40% premium) against R17.24 (its 12-month high — rule of thumb) at a bare minimum. I even think you could have pushed the price to reflect an 18 times p:e (±R30 a share).
This just looks like another sad case of overpaid directors. If Steinhoff is liquidated, please can we ask for the PwC report? And if the equity is worth nothing, who cares if the PwC report is released, as there is nothing left to lose.
Name withheldBy e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Comment Policy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: No pep in Pepkor step
Name withheld
By e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
