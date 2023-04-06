Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Flawed system makes a mockery of democracy

Mangaung election shows South Africa urgently needs an overhaul of its farcical political system

06 April 2023 - 05:00
A boy wearing an ANC T-shirt stands underneath posters bearing the face of party president Cyril Ramaphosa during a campaign rally in Mangaung. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A boy wearing an ANC T-shirt stands underneath posters bearing the face of party president Cyril Ramaphosa during a campaign rally in Mangaung. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The result of the recent Mangaung council speaker election illustrates how farcical our political system is. It is obvious that some ANC councillors were so disillusioned with the ANC-led council that they voted in accordance with their conscience, and against the continued inefficiency of the factionally divided party.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula then announced that action would be taken against those councillors. With that, he  confirmed that, once elected, ANC councillors are enslaved to the party — irrespective of factionalism and corruption in the organisation.

A five-yearly national election provides a “snapshot” of voter support, and elected representatives are then “enslaved” [by the party list system], regardless of later policy — or image — changes in their party.

It is a flawed system that makes a mockery of the principle of democracy and the “will of the people”. As long as this political system persists, South Africa will remain chaotic. We need urgent change.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

DEON GOUWS: Sad, sad state of South Africa

It’s a wonderful country, but until the electricity crisis is fixed there will be nothing to celebrate
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARMEL RICKARD: End of the line for ...
Opinion / In Good Faith
2.
ROB ROSE: Why Tongaat Hulett really is too big to ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Was that a moonshot? No, a pie ...
Opinion / State of play
4.
CHRIS ROPER: Independent Media: the real bad news
Opinion
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Almost official: South Africa’s a ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.