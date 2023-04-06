LETTER: Flawed system makes a mockery of democracy

The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
The result of the recent Mangaung council speaker election illustrates how farcical our political system is. It is obvious that some ANC councillors were so disillusioned with the ANC-led council that they voted in accordance with their conscience, and against the continued inefficiency of the factionally divided party.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula then announced that action would be taken against those councillors. With that, he confirmed that, once elected, ANC councillors are enslaved to the party — irrespective of factionalism and corruption in the organisation.
A five-yearly national election provides a “snapshot” of voter support, and elected representatives are then “enslaved” [by the party list system], regardless of later policy — or image — changes in their party.
It is a flawed system that makes a mockery of the principle of democracy and the “will of the people”. As long as this political system persists, South Africa will remain chaotic. We need urgent change.
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
