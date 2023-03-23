Opinion / Letters

LETTER: White on black is a no-no

White text on a black background is very difficult to read — please don’t do it again

23 March 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/IGOR TEREKHOV
Picture: 123RF/IGOR TEREKHOV

I always enjoy Chris Roper’s columns, but his one on Big Brother/Amazon (Opinion, March 2-8) was almost illegible. It took me twice as long to read and my eyes were sore afterwards.

Black on white is the ultimate in contrast, but white text on a black background is very difficult to read. The effect is halation, which somewhat distorts or fogs up the text. (Yes, I had to look it up.) Or maybe it’s just old age.

Brian McMahon
Blairgowrie

The editor replies: We will be mindful of this issue in future; thank you for the input

CHRIS ROPER: Big Brother goes online

The ability of corporate giants such as Amazon to add or remove content from your personal digital device raises concerns about the new frontiers of ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago
