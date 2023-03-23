The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
I always enjoy Chris Roper’s columns, but his one on Big Brother/Amazon (Opinion, March 2-8) was almost illegible. It took me twice as long to read and my eyes were sore afterwards.
Black on white is the ultimate in contrast, but white text on a black background is very difficult to read. The effect is halation, which somewhat distorts or fogs up the text. (Yes, I had to look it up.) Or maybe it’s just old age.
Brian McMahonBlairgowrie
The editor replies: We will be mindful of this issue in future; thank you for the input
LETTER: White on black is a no-no
White text on a black background is very difficult to read — please don’t do it again
