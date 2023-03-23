Opinion / Letters

LETTER: There’s a simple antidote for snake oil salesmen

A few minutes online is usually all it takes to send them hurtling down the greasy pole

I have always enjoyed Chris Roper’s acerbic articles, but “Soaking in Snake Oil” (Opinion, March 9-15) has to be one of his best — I suppose because he agrees with everything I think.

From the snake oil anti-vaxxing salesmen like Aseem “Malkop” Malhotra (whatever happened to the Covid wonder drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin by the way?) via “faux journalists” at BizNews (will I ever forget their London correspondent telling Alec Hogg that Brexit was brilliant?) and “Zany” Zille (how could she know diddly-squat about being “woke” then write a book about it?), Chris nailed it 110%. It gave me one of the best — unfortunately cynical — laughs I’ve had in a long time.

The saddest part of this whole snake oil syndrome (note: SOS) is the number of supposedly intelligent people who actually believe what’s churned out. It’s so depressing that they can’t take just a few minutes (that’s all it usually needs) to do a bit of simple online research and realise they’ve been fed a load of old Hogg-wash (sic).

Dave Stephens
Gordon’s Bay

