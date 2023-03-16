Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa is at a standstill

Malema is right to describe the president as ‘a man at the top doing nothing’

16 March 2023 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC policy conference in Joburg in July 2022. Picture: Alaister Russell
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC policy conference in Joburg in July 2022. Picture: Alaister Russell

Justice Malala’s column “How Sloth Claimed Ramaphosa” (Home & Abroad, March 9-15) refers.

The column reminds me of how Julius Malema recently described President Cyril Ramaphosa as “a man at the top doing nothing”.

Quite right, Julius. A man with the power to do good but who does nothing. Utterly disgraceful.

Ewan Hickling
Pretoria

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

