LETTER: Ramaphosa is at a standstill

Justice Malala’s column “How Sloth Claimed Ramaphosa” (Home & Abroad, March 9-15) refers.
The column reminds me of how Julius Malema recently described President Cyril Ramaphosa as “a man at the top doing nothing”.
Quite right, Julius. A man with the power to do good but who does nothing. Utterly disgraceful.
Ewan HicklingPretoria
