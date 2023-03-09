Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
Natasha Marrian writes about the EFF’s transition from a pure opposition party to one with a seat at the table of local government (State of Play, March 2-8).
I am not confident that the EFF will be able to rise above its role as a rabble-rousing party of pseudo-intellectuals. It loves to focus on its educated officials, with party leader Julius Malema virtue-signalling that officials without a matric should be barred, while also previously attacking the DA’s John Steenhuisen for not being as arbitrary qualified as they’d like.
But for all the EFF’s obsession with academic distinction, the party fails to support any policy with a basis in reality. Rather, it is obsessed with policies and ideologies that have proved themselves dangerous and inadequate again and again.
The EFF doesn’t have the bureaucratic credentials to govern well. It helped the ANC and its proxy parties to wreck the Joburg coalition, and now it will have to prove its mettle. It will prove itself incompetent and corrupt — as it has done when it has to do more than just heckle in parliament. Don’t be deceived by its rhetoric.
Any true opposition coalition needs to ensure that they can exclude the EFF as much as possible. Otherwise, it will not work.
Hopefully, voters will learn the pain of EFF governance soon, and not make the mistake of giving them any votes in the future.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: The EFF is not ready to govern
It is obsessed with dangerous and inadequate policies and ideologies
