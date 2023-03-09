Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The EFF is not ready to govern

It is obsessed with dangerous and inadequate policies and ideologies

09 March 2023 - 05:00
Graphic: Karen Moolman
Graphic: Karen Moolman

Natasha Marrian writes about the EFF’s transition from a pure opposition party to one with a seat at the table of local government (State of Play, March 2-8).

I am not confident that the EFF will be able to rise above its role as a rabble-rousing party of pseudo-intellectuals. It loves to focus on its educated officials, with party leader Julius Malema virtue-signalling that officials without a matric should be barred, while also previously attacking the DA’s John Steenhuisen for not being as arbitrary qualified as they’d like.

But for all the EFF’s obsession with academic distinction, the party fails to support any policy with a basis in reality. Rather, it is obsessed with policies and ideologies that have proved themselves dangerous and inadequate again and again.

The EFF doesn’t have the bureaucratic credentials to govern well. It helped the ANC and its proxy parties to wreck the Joburg coalition, and now it will have to prove its mettle. It will prove itself incompetent and corrupt — as it has done when it has to do more than just heckle in parliament. Don’t be deceived by its rhetoric.

Any true opposition coalition needs to ensure that they can exclude the EFF as much as possible. Otherwise, it will not work.

Hopefully, voters will learn the pain of EFF governance soon, and not make the mistake of giving them any votes in the future.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

NATASHA MARRIAN: Opposition was fun. Now it’s judgment day for the EFF

On its 10th birthday, the EFF is making the transition from shouting the odds from the gallery to actually running local government departments
Opinion
1 week ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Joburg crime-fighting gets an injection of EFF logic

Mgcini Tshwaku, the new mayoral committee member for public safety, talks a good game, but can he deliver?
Opinion
3 weeks ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition partners in chaos

How the coalition environment is shaping up
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
How not to fight state capture
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Mr Fixfokol guns for De Ruyter
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: De Ruyter’s impeccable timing
Opinion / Letters
4.
CHRIS ROPER: Soaking in snake oil
Opinion
5.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: A boomer dives into digital deep ...
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.