Opinion / Letters

LETTER: De Ruyter’s impeccable timing

Eskom head left at the right time

09 March 2023 - 05:00
André de Ruyter. Picture:Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
André de Ruyter. Picture:Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Many are saying that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter pulled the trigger too early. He certainly did not — he has been a corporate man for long enough to know the consequences of talking outside of committees or revealing confidential reports.

If De Ruyter had done this after leaving the utility, his revelations would have been laughed off as sour grapes. But what got the world’s attention was that he then left the utility “with immediate effect” [after a damning interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen].

De Ruyter in a one-hour interview has done more for South Africa than all the committees and the Zondo commission put together. Should anything untoward happen to him or his family, the world will know who gave the order.

Give this man a Bell’s.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

PODCAST: The writing on the wall...

Until the dam breaks and a name is attached to the cartels hollowing out Eskom, the country is on a precipice, says Peter Bruce
News & Fox
1 week ago

Milking the Eskom cow

The white-anting of Eskom isn’t just a high-level problem. Unions estimate that 70%-80% of Eskom staff are corrupt — including their own members. The ...
Features
1 week ago

Replacing André de Ruyter: who dares apply?

Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal ...
Features
3 weeks ago

‘Black sites’ and bribes: De Ruyter gives peek into coal corruption

Coal corruption is driving SA into the arms of green energy, says Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mr Fixfokol guns for De Ruyter
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: How sloth claimed Ramaphosa
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
ROB ROSE: Sikonathi Mantshantsha – an expert on ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
EDITORIAL: A reshuffle of Neverland optimism
Opinion / Editorials
5.
How not to fight state capture
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.