LETTER: De Ruyter’s impeccable timing

Many are saying that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter pulled the trigger too early. He certainly did not — he has been a corporate man for long enough to know the consequences of talking outside of committees or revealing confidential reports.
If De Ruyter had done this after leaving the utility, his revelations would have been laughed off as sour grapes. But what got the world’s attention was that he then left the utility “with immediate effect” [after a damning interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen].
De Ruyter in a one-hour interview has done more for South Africa than all the committees and the Zondo commission put together. Should anything untoward happen to him or his family, the world will know who gave the order.
Give this man a Bell’s.
Peter Gordon GrantSedgefield
