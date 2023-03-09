Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
In “Hear no Evil: JSE Firms Gag Shareholders” (Features, February 23-March 1), this publication erred by not making it clear that the Astral Foods AGM was a hybrid event, where shareholders could attend remotely or electronically. Astral did allow those shareholders who attended in person to ask questions orally, even if those who attended remotely were asked to submit their questions by text message.
While Astral is to be commended for providing hybrid facilities for its AGMs — which it did even before Covid — the point of the FM article was that, currently, those who attend meetings remotely are significantly disadvantaged by not being able to speak at these events.
Dr Theuns Eloff, chair of Astral Foods, tells the FM that his company has a well-earned reputation among analysts for transparency. “The AGM was a legal and legitimate [meeting], with enough opportunity for meaningful engagement, both by in-person attendees and those attending in virtual fashion,” he says.
The FM regrets the incorrect impression caused, and has corrected the article online.
LETTER: Astral did take questions at its AGM
Theuns Eloff, chair of Astral Foods, tells the FM his company has a well-earned reputation for transparency
