Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Astral did take questions at its AGM

Theuns Eloff, chair of Astral Foods, tells the FM his company has a well-earned reputation for transparency

09 March 2023 - 05:00
Theuns Eloff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Theuns Eloff. Picture: SUPPLIED

In “Hear no Evil: JSE Firms Gag Shareholders” (Features, February 23-March 1), this publication erred by not making it clear that the Astral Foods AGM was a hybrid event, where shareholders could attend remotely or electronically. Astral did allow those shareholders who attended in person to ask questions orally, even if those who attended remotely were asked to submit their questions by text message.

While Astral is to be commended for providing hybrid facilities for its AGMs — which it did even before Covid — the point of the FM article was that, currently, those who attend meetings remotely are significantly disadvantaged by not being able to speak at these events.

Dr Theuns Eloff, chair of Astral Foods, tells the FM that his company has a well-earned reputation among analysts for transparency. “The AGM was a legal and legitimate [meeting], with enough opportunity for meaningful engagement, both by in-person attendees and those attending in virtual fashion,” he says.

The FM regrets the incorrect impression caused, and has corrected the article online.

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Hear no evil: JSE firms gag shareholders

More and more listed companies are banning shareholders from speaking at their AGMs, insisting instead on text-based communication. It’s a slap in ...
Features
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mr Fixfokol guns for De Ruyter
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: How sloth claimed Ramaphosa
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
ROB ROSE: Sikonathi Mantshantsha – an expert on ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
EDITORIAL: A reshuffle of Neverland optimism
Opinion / Editorials
5.
How not to fight state capture
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.