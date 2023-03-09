Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
Your publication provides a variety of interesting and entertaining food for thought and is much appreciated. The only adverse comment I have concerns the repo rate of 7.25%, which is reflected in the economic indicators of your March 2-8 edition as 7%.
There may be consequential effects on other rates of interest, however these have not been addressed, as they should fall within the domain of your editorial staff.
D WincklerPlettenberg Bay
* The editor replies: We apologise for the oversight, and have updated our figures
LETTER: About that repo rate …
Sorry for the error, the figure has been corrected
