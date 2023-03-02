A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
It is alarming to note that after such a long time of good work and commitment in providing scientific and professional oversight of our matric results, Umalusi has been subjected to a flurry of negative criticism, which doesn’t add value at all.
Umalusi (the Zulu word meaning guardian or shepherd) has been guarding and maintaining the credibility, authenticity and integrity of our matric results since its establishment. It has worked tirelessly to ensure results that are fair and unbiased. We have to appreciate the body for its oversight of our matric results, which were once biased and segregatory.
Criticism is valuable only when it provides solutions to identified problems. Good work, Umalusi — just keep making us proud.
Dr Vusi E SitholeBloemfontein
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Umalusi deserves respect
It is unfair to criticise a body that has been so diligent in ensuring the integrity of SA’s matric results
It is alarming to note that after such a long time of good work and commitment in providing scientific and professional oversight of our matric results, Umalusi has been subjected to a flurry of negative criticism, which doesn’t add value at all.
Umalusi (the Zulu word meaning guardian or shepherd) has been guarding and maintaining the credibility, authenticity and integrity of our matric results since its establishment. It has worked tirelessly to ensure results that are fair and unbiased. We have to appreciate the body for its oversight of our matric results, which were once biased and segregatory.
Criticism is valuable only when it provides solutions to identified problems. Good work, Umalusi — just keep making us proud.
Dr Vusi E Sithole
Bloemfontein
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Defending the integrity of the matric results
New red flags over matric results
LETTER: Our education system just soldiered on during Covid-19
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.