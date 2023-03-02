Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Umalusi deserves respect

It is unfair to criticise a body that has been so diligent in ensuring the integrity of SA’s matric results

02 March 2023 - 05:00
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS

It is alarming to note that after such a long time of good work and commitment in providing scientific and professional oversight of our matric results, Umalusi has been subjected to a flurry of negative criticism, which doesn’t add value at all. 

Umalusi (the Zulu word meaning guardian or shepherd) has been guarding and maintaining the credibility, authenticity and integrity of our matric results since its establishment. It has worked tirelessly to ensure results that are fair and unbiased. We have to appreciate the body for its oversight of our matric results, which were once biased and segregatory. 

Criticism is valuable only when it provides solutions to identified problems. Good work, Umalusi — just keep making us proud.

Dr Vusi E Sithole
Bloemfontein

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: Defending the integrity of the matric results

It is false to imply that Umalusi implements decisions that are made elsewhere
Opinion
2 weeks ago

New red flags over matric results

Never before has South Africa recorded so many matric and bachelor-level passes. This would be a good thing if not for the concerns raised by leading ...
Features
4 weeks ago

LETTER: Our education system just soldiered on during Covid-19

The hope is that Umalusi has taken decisions in the best interest of pupils
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Deloitte’s dubious dodge
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
MICHAEL MARCHANT & HENNIE VAN VUUREN: How ...
Opinion / On My Mind
3.
EDITORIAL: De Ruyter fallout raises red flags ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Judgment day for the EFF
Opinion / State of play
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: The race to deliver
Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.